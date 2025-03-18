Repairs underway on Highway 95 after landslide damaged road

COUNCIL, Idaho — Repairs are underway on Highway 95 following a landslide that occurred Sunday night, leaving many drivers searching for alternate routes.

“We are just not allowing anybody to travel through the slide area right now,” said Matt Krizenbeck, ITD Community Outreach Coordinator.

ITD escorted me inside the road closure to provide an up-close look at the damage caused by the landslide.

“We have some geotechnical experts down here, and we are doing some drilling to determine the best approach to get this highway open,” Krizenbeck said.

The landslide was likely caused by recent rainfall, although this particular area has required numerous repairs in the past.

“What we want to do now is do all the repairs so that we don’t have to come in again,” Krizenbeck said.

The repairs involve drilling and ensuring the road has the necessary stability to remain intact for years to come.

“So they are accessing what’s beneath the highway. The ultimate goal is to drive piles, build a retaining wall, and then place material back in, compact it, and pave over that,” Krizenbeck explained.

Crews are aiming to open one lane for passenger vehicles only.

“Having both lanes open is going to be several weeks. It’s an unfortunate impact, but we want to have people safe,” Krizenbeck said.

ITD understands the importance of this road, not only for small communities but also for travelers heading out for spring break.

“After we’re done drilling tonight, we’ll have a better picture of when we can get this open to one lane. Ultimate repairs are going to be several weeks, likely until both directions will be open,” Krizenbeck said.

As ITD continues to monitor the area for potential further landslides, the agency has stated that no traffic is allowed through the slide area. However, residents of Glendale and Pine Ridge will be able to get home.

The timeline for a full reopening has yet to be determined.