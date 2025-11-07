Caldwell man dies in rollover car crash near New Meadows

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — On Thursday at 9:09 p.m., a 25-year-old man from Caldwell was driving their 2005 Kia Rio southbound on US95 when they rolled their vehicle and subsequently knocked down a power pole north of New Meadows, reports the Idaho State Police (ISP).

Following the rollover crash, three other vehicles, including a 1990 International semi truck, a gray 2002 Ford F250, and a white 2016 Ford Expedition, crashed into debris from the downed power pole.

The driver of the Kia, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died from injuries sustained in the rollover.

ISP was assisted by Idaho Power, Meadows Valley Fire, Adams County Sheriff's Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Together, they worked for roughly 4 hours to aid the persons involved in the crash while working to clear and reopen the road.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.