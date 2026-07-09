Brush fire near Mesa reaches 80% containment, evacuation orders remain

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — A brush fire near Highway 95 and Old Mesa Road has burned about 300 acres and is now 80% contained, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for residents along Kilborn, Highland and Mesa roads.

Officials said no structures are currently threatened.

About 100 firefighters, two dozen pieces of heavy equipment and 10 water trucks are responding to the fire. Multiple agencies are working together under a unified incident command.

Mesa Lane, Apple Lane and Kilborn Lane remain closed. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

A power outage remains in effect between Mesa and Fruitvale Road. Idaho Power has crews on scene.

Livestock threatened by the fire can be taken to the Adams County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff's office said its business phone lines were temporarily unavailable, but 911 remained operational for emergencies. Officials later said the phone system was restored.