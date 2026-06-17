Where to find cooling spaces and summer heat resources in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Our Path Home has launched its summer cooling plan, providing a list of cooling spaces and heat relief resources for people experiencing homelessness and others seeking relief from high temperatures.

The program will run through the end of September and includes expanded services through partnerships with community organizations across Ada County.

According to Our Path Home, the effort includes indoor cooling locations, increased street outreach and the distribution of seasonal supplies such as water and other heat-relief items.

The organization worked with several community partners, including Corpus Commons, Boise Public Library, the Ada County CONNECT Street Outreach team, Boise Rescue Mission and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA.

"This is a community-wide effort to support our neighbors and ensure that everyone has a safe place to find relief during the hottest months of the year," said Saidee Jones, program manager for Our Path Home.

Jones said the program aims to connect people with cooling spaces, water, essential supplies and support services while also providing information about heat-related illnesses and available resources.

The organization said cooling locations are available to people experiencing homelessness and anyone else who may need access during periods of extreme heat.

Check out the full summer cooling resource guide here.