What lies ahead for illegal immigrants?

BOISE, Idaho — President-Elect Donald Trump wants mass deportations for those who are in the U.S. illegally and he says it will be a priority once he takes office. But the question remains, how would it work, what role would local sheriff's departments play, and how would it impact neighborhoods here in the Treasure Valley?



Boise attorneys weigh in on what might happen next.

An I.C.E. spokesman says right now they are focusing on criminals.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

" I think there could be more ICE raids," said J.J. Despain, an immigration attorney in Idaho.

Despain believes, either way, people will need to be ready for what may happen over the next four years. “It’s a good idea for employers to check to see if their employees have some options, again they might go after places where agricultural centers, places around here should watch out for that.”

I asked Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson this question. "Should a business that knowingly hires undocumented workers suffer the consequences?"

"Well, if they get deported, they’re going to suffer major consequences anyway because it will be detrimental to their business," Johnson said. "Beyond that, there should be some consequences."

Johnson supports the new Administration’s Border and immigration policies, but because Oregon is a sanctuary state he cannot assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in tracking undocumented workers.

A spokesman from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regional office says they can’t speak to what will happen after President-Elect Donald Trump takes office, but as of right now, their priority is to take criminal players off the street.

The Non-Profit American Community Council says to put 13 million undocumented immigrants into context, the entire U.S. prison and jail population in 2022 was just under two million people.

Mariella Diaz, President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association points out the uncertainty concerning DACA which is Deferred Action for childhood arrivals.

It refers to immigrant children who have grown up in America. “They came to the U.S. without their willingness and the only country they know is the U.S., so they speak only English, this is their culture. Sometimes they don’t know about their country, or they don’t know their culture even though they were born in that country, they are citizens by heart.”

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this important issue and how it might affect our area in the months ahead.