Two arrested following armed bank robbery in Boise, third suspect sought

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a bank robbery that occurred on February 27, 2025, and are continuing their search for a third suspect.

Brittaney Marcum, 32, of Boise, and Eddie Belen, 44, of Meridian, were taken into custody following an investigation into the robbery at a bank on the 700 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd. Marcum faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and resisting arrest, while Belen is charged with robbery.

The robbery took place around 4 p.m. Thursday, when police say a suspect brandished a handgun and fled the scene on a motorcycle with another person. They initially released photos on social media asking for the public's help identifying the robbery suspect and getaway driver.

Boise Police Department Boise Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

During their investigation, though, police say they learned a false 911 call was made reporting an active shooter at a business on the 10400 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police believe Marcum made the call to divert their attention. She was later arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on two charges, including felony robbery.

Belen was also located and arrested the day after the robbery at a business in Boise and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Boise Police are still searching for Edward Prescott, who has an active arrest warrant for robbery. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, bald, with blue eyes.

Ada County Sheriff's Police Boise Police are searching for Edward Prescott suspect in an armed robbery

Police also released photos of the vehicle the suspect could be driving — a gray or silver Ford Escape. They say the model year could be 2013 or earlier.

On Saturday, they urged anyone with information to contact Ada County Dispatch or Crimestoppers at 343-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

