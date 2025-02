BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a bank near the 700 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd.

In a Facebook post, BPD says that during the robbery the suspect pulled a handgun out, and fled the scene on a motorcycle with another person.

Police are looking for both suspects. They described one of the suspects as a black male, 5'7 in height and around 150lbs.

If anyone has additional information they should call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790