Twin Falls boy struck by tree still recovering in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The holidays have been tough for the French family out of Twin Falls County. You may remember that about three weeks ago, on Dec. 17, a strong windstorm toppled a tree that ultimately struck two of their three children as they waited at the bus stop. One of those children, Porter French, is still recovering at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise.

"He's a fighter, and it'll be a long road, but I know he can do it," said Alisha French, Porter's mom.

Porter's parents say they hope the 11-year-old will get out of bed for the first time this week.

The French family talks to Idaho News 6 about their children's health as communities in Boise, Twin Falls rally support

Porter's sister Viviana was released from the hospital on Christmas Eve. "She's like a normal kid again," said Alisha. "It's hard to keep her from limited activity, not running, no jumping, or dancing, twirling— just try and protect her head."

To say it's been a rough few months would be an understatement.

Alisha French put it this way: "Speaking of, when it rains, it pours. In October, he was in a car accident, and our main car was totaled, and so we haven't replaced the car yet."

Two days before the tree accident, the French family says they were asked by their landlord to vacate, leaving them to find a new home when they return to Twin Falls. For now, the Ronald McDonald House is home.

Their oldest son, Charlie, is with his Grandparents back in Twin Falls.

A fundraiser at Papa John's in Twin Falls is scheduled for Wednesday, and their GoFundMe account is still active. Ren and Alisha are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they've received in Twin Falls and Boise.

Papa Johns

"It's just amazing to see people reach out and show concern and care that you don't know. Often people will say, 'we're praying for you,' where I never would have interacted with otherwise, and so it's amazing to see that."

And as far as welcoming in a New Year? The couple is praying for the best. "It's got to be better," said Alisha. "It's going to be better; it's the way you think about it— so 2026 will be better," added Ren French.