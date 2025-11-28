Truck drivers find community and a free holiday meal at Boise Stage Stop

BOISE, Idaho — For decades, the Boise Stage Stop has spent Thanksgiving Day serving free meals to truck drivers, many of whom are far from home for the holiday.

Connie, who has worked at the Stage Stop for over 25 years, said drivers are often surprised that the tradition continues.

WATCH | It's more than a meal —

Truck drivers get a warm Thanksgiving welcome at Boise Stage Stop

“It’s been very good today... that is what the Stage Stop’s about,” she said.

Drivers like James, who spend long stretches of time on the road, say the gesture means more than a hot plate.

“Free meals? That’s unheard of,” he told Idaho News 6 reporter Allie Triepke.

James has been trucking for more than 20 years and says the community among drivers isn’t what it used to be. But at the Boise Stage Stop, he says, that sense of connection returns.

“This is very different. This is two thumbs up. On a scale of one to ten, I’ll give a 99 and a half. Really, though, because truck stops don’t offer this at all,” he said.

The Stage Stop’s current management team at US Market continues the decades-long tradition. Sahaj Klair, part of the management team, said supporting truck drivers remains their priority.

“We’re a truck stop, so we’re truckers first, and we just want to give back to them because they’re here and on the road… they keep our country running,” he said.

Klair spent Thanksgiving working alongside his dad, helping serve an estimated six to seven hundred meals, with truck drivers eating free.

“I’m glad I’m part of it,” he said.

For Connie, the connection with drivers is what keeps the tradition meaningful.

“We’re like family to some of them because they come in all the time. Their loyalty means so much to us,” she said.

The Boise Stage Stop is located off I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home at the Orchard Access Road exit.