Treasure Valley DUI Task Force launches Halloween operation to curb impaired driving

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force is gearing up for a Halloween crackdown on impaired driving, launching a four-day operation Thursday through Sunday aimed at keeping Idaho's roads safe.

The task force, which includes multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, says the Halloween emphasis is about prevention as much as enforcement.

It’s been one year since the task force formed in response to a troubling rise in impaired-driving crashes across the Treasure Valley. Since its inception, the group has reported 325 DUI arrests during ten emphasis operations — a number officials say underscores why this collaboration matters.

Regional partners include the Garden City Police Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Caldwell Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and Meridian Police Department. Together, they focus on reducing impairment-related incidents through education, awareness, and enforcement.

From 2019 through 2024, the Treasure Valley has seen a 27% increase in alcohol-impaired driving and a 46% increase in impaired-driving fatalities. Those figures are driving continued emphasis patrols beyond Halloween, especially during holidays and major community events.

Law enforcement officials are urging drivers to make plans before celebrating and to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or *ISP (*477).