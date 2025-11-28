Treasure Valley community groups help thousands on Thanksgiving

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — From early-morning gatherings to full holiday plates, businesses and community groups across the Treasure Valley made sure their neighbors felt supported on Thanksgiving.

WATCH: Interfaith Sanctuary volunteers feed neighbors on Thanksgiving morning

INTERFAITH SANCTUARY THANKSGIVING MEALS AND HAIRCUTS 2025

In Boise, Interfaith Sanctuary opened the doors at its River Street location for a holiday meal that included breakfast, free haircuts, hygiene kits and clothing.

"We think it's very important to just, really look out for others and be part of that, like sharing the love and spreading kindness," one volunteer said. “You know I've been blessed, so why not bless others?"

"We're all united, you know? We're all a big family. Let's all unite and keep giving back," another volunteer said.

Neighbors expressed gratitude for the support during a difficult season.

"We're thankful that they gave us haircuts and hot food, you know, on a Thanksgiving morning," one neighbor said.

WATCH: Messenger Pizza gives Thanksgiving meals out to neighbors in Nampa

MESSENGER PIZZA THANKSGIVING MEALS 2025

In Nampa, Messenger Pizza welcomed anyone looking for a hot holiday meal.

Owners said they appreciate the community's support over the years, and Thanksgiving felt like the right time to give back.

"It's the traditional Thanksgiving grub. We got turkey, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy," one staff member said.

Neighbors said the meal provided more than food, it offered connection.

WATCH: Mulligan's makes sure everyone eats in Boise on Thanksgiving

MULLIGANS THANKSGIVING MEALS 2025

Later in the day, Mulligan's in Boise continued its annual tradition of serving free holiday plates.

Staff and volunteers were preparing turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pie, hoping to reach close to 1,000 meals.

"It gets kind of crazy, but it's very rewarding," one volunteer said.

Organizers said the effort honors the memory of a former manager who helped launch the tradition.

"You get a really good meal and it's heartwarming to kind of see everybody come together and have a good time, especially when a lot of people don't have nowhere to go," one volunteer said.

Across the Treasure Valley, volunteers agreed that feeding neighbors and sharing kindness embodied the true spirit of the holiday.