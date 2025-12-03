Traffic stop turns drug bust as Boise Police seize 28 pounds of meth, fentanyl

BOISE, Idaho — A 55-year-old Caldwell man is in custody at the Ada County Jail after a traffic stop turned into a significant drug bust, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD).

Authorities say that on Dec. 2, BPD stopped Caldwell resident Adrian Velsaco after observing the suspect run a red light. A news release from BPD claims that "during the stop, officers observed indicators of possible illegal drug activity" and later called a K9 unit to check the car for narcotics. The K9 "positively alerted" when it approached the vehicle.

Officers ultimately searched the vehicle, where they claim to have discovered the presence of over 116 grams of methamphetamine. Velasco was then taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a hotel room in Boise linked to the case. There, they discovered roughly 12,785 grams of methamphetamine and 101 grams of fentanyl powder.

“The amount of fentanyl recovered in this case is enough to kill over 500 people. Our officers see firsthand how methamphetamine and fentanyl contribute to overdoses, and this case highlights the importance of proactive policing and strong investigative work.” - Terry Weir, Boise Police Lieutenant

Adrian Velasco is currently charged with two counts of drug trafficking, a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say additional charges could be forthcoming.