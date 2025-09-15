Tort claim filed against Boise School District for violating school bathroom law

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise family says their minor daughter encountered a biological male in a girls’ high school restroom on two separate occasions.

The IFPC Legal Center, a group of attorneys launched by the Idaho Family Policy Center last Friday, says the girl previously attended Boise High School, where, according to their claim, she encountered the person in the stall next to her twice during the 2024-25 school year.

The press release sent to Idaho News 6 states that the girl believes a biological male was masturbating during one of those encounters.

The claim goes on to say Boise High School officials told the girl and her family that the person had permission to use the female restroom based on that student’s gender support plan. The claim says the girl suffered anxiety and “other psychological harm” as a result of both encounters, leading her parents to enroll her in a different school.

The notice of tort claim alleges that Boise High School did not take reasonable steps to maintain sex-separated restrooms as required under Senate Bill 1100, which took effect in 2023 and was drafted by the IFPC.

In a press release, Blaine Conzatti, the President of Idaho Family Policy Center, wrote, “This case illuminates one of the key reasons why Idaho Family Policy Center commissioned the IFPC Legal Center. The policy victories we’ve achieved over the last several years are essential to building an Idaho where children are protected — but these policy victories must also be enforced.”

The IFPC Legal Center says the Boise School District has 90 days to respond before a lawsuit may be filed.