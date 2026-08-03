Three-vehicle crash on I-84 sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Ada County on Sunday.

Idaho State Police are investigating the collision, which took place around 1 p.m. at milepost 48.

The motorcyclist, a Meridian man, was riding a 2026 Kawasaki ZX636 east on I-84 when he struck the back of a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 60-year-old Meridian woman. A 2015 Ford F-150 driven by a 61-year-old Boise man then hit the Kawasaki.

The motorcyclist was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver and passenger of the Pacifica, as well as the F-150's driver, were buckled up.

Eastbound lanes were closed for roughly 1.5 hours while emergency personnel worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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