BOISE, Idaho — Saturday's 'Girls in Aviation' event at the Bosie Airport, gave attendees a first-class ticket to connect with aviation professionals across the industry.

WATCH | How industry leaders are inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals

The sky's the limit! Women is Aviation hope to inspire next generation

A high school senior, Anaya from Meridian, says she’s preparing for lift-off into a career as a flight attendant.

“I love to travel, I love people. I want everyone to be happy, and I think I can bring that with that job, that career,” she said.

Attendees had the chance to stop by a TSA booth to learn about airport safety, tour a private jet, and meet the crews who keep airport runways in top shape.

“Lots of opportunities, lots of connections. Just people I can reach out to when the time is right,” Anaya said.

Commercial airline pilot and Idaho native, Katie Kirkpatrick, was among those helping to guide young women toward the skies.

“It’s been so cool to see young girls walk in and their face lights up, they’re super excited,” said Kirkpatrick.

Women only make up a small percentage of airline pilots, but Kirkpatrick hopes to be part of changing the industry narrative.

“They can be involved with airplanes and aviation in more ways than just being a pilot. Whether that's more, talking to mechanics, or even, we have the Boise Airport, and [attendees] can talk to some of the airport operations people as well. That’s been really cool,” she said.

The event, Women in Aviation Day, held at the Boise Airport, offered young women a hands-on look at many potential careers in aviation.

Reporter Allie Triepke asked Kirkpatrick one final question to get a sense of what inspires her most.

“What is your favorite route to fly?” asked Reporter Allie Triepke.

"I think [it] is Boise to Seattle, just because I get to go over Mt. Rainier. Every time I go over it, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," responded Kirkpatrick.

For more information on opportunities, resources, and events related to women in aviation, see Women in Aviation International.