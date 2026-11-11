‘The least we can do is give back’: Boise celebrates veterans, volunteers

BOISE, Idaho — Veterans at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise were honored Wednesday for their service, while progress continues on a new facility residents have waited years to see become reality.

For Navy veteran Bill Piper, Veterans Day is about knowing the sacrifices of those who served are still recognized.

“It means that the country itself is acknowledging the people who served and protected the country,” Piper said. “That’s what it means to me. We’re being acknowledged.”

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Piper served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967, spending much of his service overseas in Southeast Asia.

Wednesday’s Veterans Day celebration also recognized those who continue to give back to veterans, including Meridian resident London Talbot.

Talbot said his grandfather served as a medivac pilot in Vietnam, helping inspire him to volunteer at the home. He was recognized after using social media to recruit volunteers when the home's canteen was at risk of closing.

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“I feel like the least we can do is give back to the veterans,” Talbot said, “and give some of our time to people who... risked it all for us.”

Home administrator Rick Holloway said about 300 volunteers help the facility, doing everything from visiting with residents to helping with activities and operating the canteen.

New Veterans Home taking shape

As veterans celebrated Wednesday, their future home was visibly taking shape nearby.

Idaho News 6 has followed the project through delays and, more recently, the start of construction. Earlier this year, crews were demolishing part of the existing facility to make way for the new building.

Holloway said Wednesday that the entire foundation and floor are now complete, and crews are putting up concrete walls for the first floor. Steel girders are also being installed in preparation for the second floor.

The latest goal is to begin occupying the new facility around August 2028, Holloway said.

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“Interestingly enough, we have residents that are already picking out their room,” Holloway said. “It’ll be very nice to be able to have residents have their own private room, private bathroom ... and have a place they can call their own.”

The new facility is planned for 122 residents, up from roughly 80, with private rooms and bathrooms.

Once residents have moved into the new building, Holloway said the existing Veterans Home will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot.

How to volunteer

The Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise relies on volunteers for one-on-one visits, dining room assistance, special events, gardening and other activities. Its volunteer materials also specifically highlight opportunities in the canteen, which volunteers help operate.

People interested in volunteering can contact the Boise Veterans Home volunteer program at 208-780-1700 or BVHVolunteer@veterans.idaho.gov.