‘The community comes together’: Boise Soul Food Festival celebrates 8th year

BOISE, Idaho — Julia Davis Park was filled with food, music, and performances this weekend for the eighth annual Boise Soul Food Festival.

The festival celebrates Black culture and community while bringing together food vendors from across the area.

WATCH | Local BBQ chef serves up family recipe at Boise Soul Food Festival—

Boise Soul Food Festival celebrates food, culture and community

Among them was Michael Shannon, owner of Idaho’s Most Wanted Barbecue, who has been serving barbecue in Idaho for about 20 years.

“We're cooking ribs, chicken, brisket, and pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw, and I've been cooking for 3 days to prepare for this event, and it's well worth it right now," said Shannon.

Shannon said his ribs are his personal favorite, served with a barbecue sauce made from a family recipe he has kept secret.

Festival founder Shari Baber said the event has grown into an opportunity for people to come together.

“What’s amazing mostly about it is how the community comes together for one big festival in the park on that day where you can find all kinds of cultured food of the soul. It feels amazing.”

Baber said smaller events will continue throughout the year, including a market planned for October at Club Community.