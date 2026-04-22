ADA COUNTY, Idaho — From fallen tree branches in Boise’s North End to flooded storm drains in Southeast Boise, cleanup crews are working across the Treasure Valley as neighbors deal with the aftermath of recent storms.

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Crews with the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) were out in full force on Wednesday, responding to widespread rain and wind damage in the region.

WATCH: Storm cleanup efforts around Ada County

Storm cleanup underway across Ada County after rain and wind storm

In Southeast Boise near Gekeler Lane, water pooled along driveways and roadways, prompting crews to clear clogged storm drains.

“If there’s a little bit of flooding in your gutter, that can usually take care of itself,” said Tom Otte, ACHD Deputy Director of Operations. “But when you see water flowing over the roadway, that’s when it’s time for us to get involved.”

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Neighbors in the area say flooding like this is a frequent issue. On Wednesday, ACHD vacuum trucks were able to quickly restore drainage and get water moving again.

“If needed, crews can clean further down the pipe too,” Otte said. “They can use pressurized water to push debris through and remove clogs deeper in the system.”

The storm brought nearly an inch of rain in just 24 hours, leading to pooling in parts of the North End. Strong wind gusts earlier in the week also knocked down branches and even toppled a tree along Fort Street.

In Eagle, arborists with SavATree were already responding to storm damage, emphasizing the importance of regular tree maintenance.

“It’s something you definitely want to maintain—especially trees around homes with families or pets,” said arborist Ryan Saladin. “Proper care helps minimize risk and prevent major failures.”

Experts say maintenance doesn’t have to be extensive. Simple trimming and strategic pruning can reduce stress on tree limbs and help prevent breakage during storms.

“To help prevent failures, we can reduce weight on branches and relieve stress at key points,” Saladin explained. “That kind of maintenance goes a long way.”

Residents are encouraged to report flooded storm drains and other hazards to ACHD at 208-387-6100 during business hours, and to contact the Ada County non-emergency line after hours at 208-377-6790.