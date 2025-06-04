State of the Stream: Boise River flows rise to 1,290cfs after mellow May

BOISE, Idaho — On June 3, water managers with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation increased the flows out of Lucky Peak Dam from approximately 775 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 1,290 cfs on the Boise River.

The second half of May saw relatively mellow flows on the Boise, with the river hovering between 700-800 cfs.

USGS As evidenced in this graph, flows are back up after nearly 3 weeks in the 700-800 cfs range.

Now, the Boise River is flowing cold (53°F) and fast.

With the augmented flows, only expert rafters, kayakers, and SUPers should take to the river at this time. Hazards are ever present on the river, and those navigating it do so at their own risk.

"Always use caution and actively steer your vessel to avoid hazards and safely maneuver through the three Class II rapids on the Boise River. Always wear a life jacket and never tie rafts together!" - Float the Boise

The river remains closed to tubers until further notice.

Updated River Conditions: Float the Boise