Stan Fire burns nearly 70 acres near Pleasant Valley Road; containment expected Monday night

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews are working to contain the Stan Fire, burning about eight miles south of Boise near Pleasant Valley Road.

The Bureau of Land Management Boise District Fire and Aviation said the blaze was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday and has burned 67 acres. Resources assigned include one overhead, four engines and a dozer.

The fire remains active, but crews are building containment lines with dozer support. Radio traffic from the fire line indicated confidence in slowing growth, with suppression tactics proving effective.

Containment is estimated by 10 p.m. Monday, though full control has not been determined. No evacuations or road closures have been ordered.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.