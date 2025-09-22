Solo motorcycle crash kills rider near E. Kuna Mora Road

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — On the afternoon of September 21, the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to a single motorcycle crash near E. Kuna Mora Road and Blacks Creek Road.

According to an ASCO press release, a 60-year-old man was traveling along E. Kuna Mora Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the bike veered over to the shoulder and crashed.

The crash involved only the rider's bike, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the coroner's office says it may be released pending notification of next of kin.

ACSO is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov or call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.