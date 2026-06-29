Severe weather postpones 16th annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride

The 16th annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride was postponed after June 26's severe thunderstorm created unsafe weather and road conditions for riders and event-goers.

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Originally scheduled for June 28, the annual ride honors active military, veterans and fallen soldiers. 100% of the event's proceeds will go to Operation Warm Heart and the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund.

Organizers say the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 26.

"The safety of our riders, volunteers, and the public will always be our top priority," Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride said in a Facebook post. "While we know many have been looking forward to this event, we believe postponing is the right decision to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride for everyone."

All events and scheduled activities will take place in July at the originally scheduled time blocks, organizers said.

The motorcyclists will ride in a law enforcement-escorted motorcade along eastbound I-84.

ITD warns that drivers should expect temporary ramp closures, rolling slowdowns and delays from Meridian to Mountain Home during the event.