Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead opens for season, bringing Idaho’s 1860s history to life

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Visitors can step back into the 1860s at the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, where Idaho’s early history is preserved through hands-on experiences and living history demonstrations.

The site, located near the Hidden Springs neighborhood, features what is believed to be the longest continuously inhabited house in Idaho. Guests can walk through the historic home and learn how it evolved.

WATCH: Volunteers preserve Idaho’s past at Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead opening event

Volunteers preserve Idaho’s past at Schick Ostolasa Farmstead opening event

Beyond the home, visitors can take part in activities like churning cream into butter or exploring the oldest known barn in the state. This barn was restored by volunteers, including Frank Eld.

“Restored it from top to bottom,” Eld said.

During the opening event, Eld portrayed Philip Schick, the farmstead’s namesake, who settled in the area in the 1860s, long before it became part of modern-day Ada County, north of Boise.

“Now this broad ax is my broad ax, and when I was done with it, I put it on a beam,” Eld said while in character. “It stayed there for 150 years, and when they restored the barn, they found it. This is the very ax I used to hew all of these beams that are in this barn.”

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Volunteers with the Dry Creek Historical Society and the Fort Boise Garrison Living History Association help bring Idaho’s past to life through demonstrations and storytelling.

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Organizers say preserving history is critical, especially for younger generations.

“It’s extremely important. We can’t lose our history,” said Cyndi Elliott, the Dry Creek Historical Society President. “We need to know where we came from, and it’s important for the public and children to learn our history.”

Visitors also got an up-close look at a blacksmith shaping a horseshoe by hand.

“How hot is that? … Right now, it’s probably slightly under 1,000 degrees,” said blacksmith Vince Bergkamp during a live demonstration.

After 17 years open to the public, the farmstead has become a community staple, connecting visitors with Idaho’s past.

The Schick Ostolasa Farmstead is open through the end of September. Admission is free, but the Dry Creek Historical Society relies on donations to support its programs.