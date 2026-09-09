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Police stress road safety after rider crashes while attempting a wheelie on I-84

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Idaho State Police
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BOISE — Police are reminding the public to ride responsibly after a motorcyclist crashed after attempting a wheelie on I-84.

WATCH: ISP shares video of the crash

ISP shares video of motorcycle accident on I-84

ISP said that two motorcyclists were performing wheelies in traffic on the freeway when one of the riders went down.

Thankfully, the rider was cleared by medical personnel at the scene, ISP said.

RELATED | Idaho State Police reminds the public to watch out for impaired drivers

This accident could have ended much worse, and police said that it serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving.

"Reckless driving puts everyone on the road at risk," ISP said. While motorcyclists enjoy the end of riding season, police are reminding riders and drivers to stay aware.

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