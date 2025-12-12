Police standoff in South Boise ends with suspect in custody, held on $500K bond

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday at 6:11 p.m., deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to a call regarding an injured adult at the St. Alphonsus Urgent Care at W. Lake Hazel Rd. and S. Five Mile Rd.

The injured victim expressed that they wished to speak with law enforcement. Officers believe the victim was attacked by 35-year-old Christian Wood, who is also said to have fired a gun inside the home where the conflict occurred.

An ACSO news release goes on to state that Wood also pointed the firearm at the victim and that the suspect "was reportedly under the influence at the time."

The victim and the suspect know each other, according to police.

Officers later located the suspect at a home in the 9800 block of W. Fox Ridge Dr. There, police say Wood refused to leave the residence when commanded by officers to do so.

While speaking with the Ada County Crisis Negotiations Team, Wood is said to have made suggestions that he would further defy law enforcement commands and that ACSO deputies would have to use lethal force to take him into custody.

After learning of potential firearms inside the home, an Ada County SWAT team was requested and arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

After tense negotiations, the suspect agreed to exit the home. However, police indicated that he disregarded police instructions and instead attempted to escape through a sliding glass window.

During his attempted escape, Wood jumped into a side yard where deputies were staged. When he was taken into custody, officers found that the suspect was armed with an AR-15, a handgun, and ammunition.

Christian Wood was later booked into Ada County Jail on two counts of felony Aggravated Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony, and felony Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon Into a House or Dwelling.

The sheriff's office says Wood is being held on a $500k bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 23.