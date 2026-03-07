Police K9 helps take burglary suspect into custody at Boise Army Recruiting Center

BOISE, Idaho — A man is hospitalized and expected to face criminal charges in relation to Saturday's burglary at the Army Recruiting Center in Boise.

According to BPD, police responded to reports of a potential burglary in progress at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

When law enforcement arrived, they discovered minor damage to the inside of the building, indicating that someone had broken in.

Police found the suspect in a back room, and the individual refused to exit. Officers eventually deployed a K9 unit to help take him into custody.

The man was hospitalized for a pre-existing health condition and minor injuries from the K9.

BPD says the man is expected to be charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia.