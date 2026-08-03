Police identify motorcyclist who died in crash on I-84 Sunday

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Meridian man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-84 East, near the Five Mile overpass in Ada County.

20-year-old Jordon Myers-Rose was reportedly driving his motorcycle when he rear-ended a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. The motorcycle was then hit by a 2015 Ford F150.

Myers-Rose went to the hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. His death was ruled an accident.

Idaho State Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time. No other injuries were reported.