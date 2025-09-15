Overnight, morning work causes lane reductions at BOI

BOISE, Idaho — You may have noticed a little more traffic around the Boise Airport lately.

For the last week, Airport Way has been reduced to a single lane between 12:30 am and 9 am due to construction.

The airport says this project is to replace the storm drainpipe and storm drain lining beneath Airport Way to improve drainage.

The project is expected to last another three weeks.

Since Airport Way is a one-way street, you shouldn’t have trouble leaving the airport property, but officials recommend giving yourself plenty of time if you’re heading for a departing flight or to pick up a passenger during those times.