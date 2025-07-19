Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person hospitalized after two cars collide on I-84 Connector

Idaho Transportation Department
The I-84 Connector at Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital following a two-vehicle car wreck that happened on the westbound portion of the I-84 Connector during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 19.

According to a release from the Idaho State Police, the man in question was driving a red 2013 Honda Accord at a high rate of speed near milepost 1 when he struck the rear end of a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by a 66-year-old female, that was also headed westbound.

Ultimately, the driver of the Pontiac hit the concrete barrier in the median before coming to a full stop. The Honda struck the concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The person behind the wheel of the Honda Accord was later taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, while the person driving the Pontiac Bonneville did not require medical transport.

Both persons were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

A preliminary police investigation suggests that alcohol consumption may have played a role in the crash.

This collision is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

