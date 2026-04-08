Officials remind residents not to recreate along private canal banks

Officials are reminding residents not to confuse canal banks with public greenbelts.

With the warmer weather conditions, deputies have seen an increase in trespassing calls, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

"Canal banks and ditches in Idaho are not public greenbelts," ACSO said, "They are private property."

ACSO acknowledges that many of these calls are harmless, people walking their dogs or going for a jog, but officials say that, regardless of the intent, it is still considered criminal trespassing.

"We’re not out looking to cite people who are just out enjoying a nice day, but we do want people to be aware so they can make informed choices," ACSO said.