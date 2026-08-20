ADA COUNTY, Idaho — After more than a decade leading a fair in Jackson County, Oregon, Helen Baker is taking on a new role as director of the Western Idaho Fair.

For her first year, Baker said she plans to focus on listening to the community and learning how the fair operates before making major changes in the years ahead.

WATCH | New Western Idaho Fair director Helen Baker looks to build on fair’s legacy

New Western Idaho Fair director Helen Baker looks to build on fair’s legacy

“My goal is to actually get out and actually truly meet them and hear their stories,” Baker said. “So that's really where my focus is gonna be this year, get eyes on everything that happens, keep my ears open, talk to everybody who comes.”

The Western Idaho Fair will feature many of its longtime favorites, including Pronto Pups, the Idaho Ice Cream Potato, carnival rides and livestock shows.

There will also be new entertainment this year, including Off Axis, a group known for BMX stunts. The performers will also take to the air for a new high-dive attraction near Western Town.

LEARN MORE | 2026 Western Idaho Fair: Everything you need to know before you go

For Baker, one of the most meaningful parts of the fair is watching students prepare and show their livestock.

She said she enjoys seeing the relationships young exhibitors build with their cows, goats and other animals, as well as the work they put into showing them.

“I love the kids, watching the kids, the relationship that they've built with these animals to actually see them do in their craft, so in the show ring and the connection that they have with that animal,” Baker said. “They're our leaders for tomorrow.”

Baker said the fair also gives the community an opportunity to celebrate the people, traditions and talents that make the Treasure Valley unique.

“The fair brings pride. It brings pride for everyone that lives in our community,” Baker said. “What it does is it allows us to highlight every part of our community.”

Idaho News 6 will be at the fair all day Wednesday, Aug. 26. Visitors can stop by our booth to meet the Neighborhood Reporters and Idaho News 6 staff.