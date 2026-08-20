2026 Western Idaho Fair: Everything you need to know before you go

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair is back for 10 days of carnival rides, fair food, concerts, animals and entertainment at Expo Idaho.

The 2026 fair runs from Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 30, at Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St. in Boise.

From the Flying Pig Races and high-diving shows to livestock competitions and five nights of Grandstand concerts, here is what you need to know before heading to the fair.

Watch below for a look at the final preparations underway before the Western Idaho Fair opens on Friday —

The work before the fun: Western Idaho Fair prepares for opening day

2026 Grandstand concerts

Five concerts are scheduled during this year's fair, and general admission to each show is included with fair admission. Reserved seating and other upgraded options are available separately. Grandstand gates open at 6 p.m., with concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24: Brantley Gilbert

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Skillet

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Third Eye Blind

Thursday, Aug. 27: The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T with DJ Evil E, Sir Mix-A-Lot, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, hosted by Mick Benzo

Friday, Aug. 28: Lee Brice

Grandstand concert information and tickets

What you'll find throughout the fair

Butler Carnival and Cowtown are scheduled throughout all 10 days. The fair also has a packed rotation of free entertainment, including Aces Flying Pig Races, Dinos & Dragons, Off Axis Stunt Show, Off Axis High Dive, Chris Mabrey the hypnotist, Fairly Bigfoot, Adam the Great, Violin on Fire and the Kid's Pedal Tractor Pull.

Agriculture remains a major part of the fair, with 4-H and FFA competitions, horse shows, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits, poultry, llamas, alpacas and other exhibits scheduled throughout the 10 days.

Hours

The fair opens at noon on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It closes at 11 p.m. each night except the final Sunday, when it closes at 10 p.m.

Tickets and carnival rides

Advance admission through Aug. 20 costs $10 for adults ages 12-61, $8 for children ages 6-11 and $9 for adults 62 and older. Children 5 and younger get in free. Advance unlimited carnival wristbands cost $35.

Wristbands provide unlimited rides for one day at Butler Carnival, including the Skyride, but do not include carnival games.

Western Idaho Fair tickets

Daily highlights

Friday, Aug. 21 — Opening day

The fair kicks off with 'Free Admission with Donation' Day.

Entertainment includes Chris Mabrey at 1:30 p.m., Dinos & Dragons at 1:30 p.m., the first Flying Pig Race at 3 p.m., Off Axis High Dive at 3:30 p.m. and additional performances throughout the afternoon and evening.

Livestock events include rabbit, dog, cattle, sheep, swine, llama and alpaca competitions. A llama and alpaca costume contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Saturday brings a full slate of entertainment along with a Kids Market, livestock competitions, a tractor driving contest and Culinary 101 class.

The 2026 Beer of the Year Tasting is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by a Paint & Sip at 6 p.m. and the Battle of the Boots Line Dance Competition at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23 — Armed Forces Day

Sunday is Armed Forces Day at the fair. The morning begins with the Pancakes & Peaches Fundraiser Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

The Idaho Liberty Bell Tour and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile are scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. Other attractions include Flying Pig Races, Dinos & Dragons, Off Axis High Dive and several livestock shows.

Monday, Aug. 24 — Pink Out Day and Brantley Gilbert

Monday is also Pink Out for Breast Cancer Prevention, presented by St. Alphonsus.

Fair entertainment begins in the afternoon, with Flying Pig Races, Dinos & Dragons, Off Axis shows and more.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert takes the Grandstand stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 — $2 Tuesday and Skillet

Tuesday is $2 Tuesday, one of the fair's daily promotional events.

The day also includes horse competitions, the 4-H/FFA Small Animal Round Robin and the 4-H/FFA Market Livestock Sale at 6 p.m.

Rock band Skillet performs at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Clock Out for Lunch Day and Third Eye Blind

Wednesday is Clock Out for Lunch Day, which included free admission from noon to 2 p.m.

Entertainment includes the Flying Pig Races, Off Axis shows, Dinos & Dragons, hypnotist Chris Mabrey and Dan Meyer, a sword swallower. Third Eye Blind performs at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

Idaho News 6 will also have a booth at the fair throughout the day Wednesday, so stop by and say hello to our team. Some of our reporters will also take part in a Fair Food Relay at noon.

Thursday, Aug. 27 — BOGO Thursday and The Art of Rap

Thursday is BOGO Thursday, with a buy-one-get-one admission promotion.

Events include Paint & Sip, Flying Pig Races, high diving, a sword swallower, the Light Horse Drill Team Competition and dairy goat milking contests.

At 7:30 p.m., The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T with DJ Evil E, Sir Mix-A-Lot, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, hosted by Mick Benzo takes over the Grandstand.

Friday, Aug. 28 — Student Savings Day and Lee Brice

Friday is Student Savings Day.

Agricultural events include sheep, horse, cattle, draft horse and dairy goat competitions. The evening lineup also includes the Mustang Challenge and Draft Horse Log Pulling.

A Lee Brice pre-party begins at 5:30 p.m. before Lee Brice performs at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29 — STEM Day

STEM Day presented by Micron begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The day's agricultural schedule includes dairy goats, sheep, dairy cattle, rabbits, draft horses and more.

Later in the day, fairgoers can catch the Flying Pig Races, sword swallower Dan Meyer, Dinos & Dragons and Off Axis shows. Sheep Dog Trials begin at 6 p.m., followed by a Swing Dance Competition at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30 — Final day

The final day starts with dairy goat and Sheep Dog competitions at 8 a.m., followed by horse, rabbit, and goat shows.

Entertainment continues throughout the afternoon and evening with Flying Pig Races, the Kid's Pedal Tractor Pull, Dinos & Dragons, Off Axis High Dive and Stunt Shows, Fairly Bigfoot, and more. The fair closes for the year at 10 p.m.

See the complete Western Idaho Fair schedule

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