Ada County Sheriff's Office releases annual report, highlights community initiatives and growth

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has unveiled its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of growth, community initiatives, and remembrance.

Sheriff Matt Clifford, in his "message" to the citizens of Ada County, emphasized the agency's commitment to public safety, reflecting on both the triumphs and challenges faced in the past year. "As Sheriff, it is my privilege to present the 2024 Annual Report, which highlights the successes, challenges, and goals of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office."

One notable aspect of the report is the continued growth of Ada County. The population jumped to 557,590 in 2024, up from 544,590 in 2023. This growth brings with it increased demand for law enforcement services, illustrated by a rise in dispatched calls and police service requests.

However, 2024 also marked a somber period for the Sheriff’s Office. In April, Deputy Tobin Bolter was tragically killed in the line of duty. Sheriff Clifford paid tribute to Bolter, who he described as a dedicated and courageous officer.

RELATED: Memorials honor ACSO deputy killed in line of duty as coroner report offers new details

The Sheriff's Office has also revamped its strategic plan to address the evolving needs of the community. This new plan, the first significant update since 2011, was developed through a collaborative process involving leadership, command staff, and employees from various parts of the agency. The updated vision statement underscores a community-oriented focus and includes strategic objectives aimed at infrastructure, technology, community engagement, and workforce development.

The report also highlights the Sheriff's Youth Foundation, celebrating its 25th anniversary. The foundation, established in 1999, aims to reduce crime through early intervention and prevention programs for at-risk youth.

In a drive to show transparency and accountability, the report lists key metrics. The average response time to critical emergencies was noted at just over five minutes, with jail bookings totaling 10,742 for the year. The Sheriff's Office reported a clearance rate of 59.4% for reported crimes, an improvement over the previous year.

Financially, the Sheriff's Office managed a budget that showcased revenues of $24,899,731. Expenditures highlighted the significant funds going towards jail services (32%), police services (27%), and court services (16%).

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.