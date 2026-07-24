Man accused of sexual assault, kidnapping of 15-year-old girl in Star

STAR, Idaho — A man is facing felony charges after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teenager at Freedom Park in Star.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says Jose Lozano Flores, 29, assaulted a 15-year-old around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. Police say he then left the park with the victim in his car.

The teen and Lozano Flores were found the following afternoon at Quinn’s Pond in Boise. Police say they reunited the teenager with her family and took Lozano Flores into custody.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail on three charges, including Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16, Kidnapping, and Resisting and Obstructing.