Woman reported missing after Post Malone concert has been found safe

UPDATE (As of 4:30 p.m.): Boise Police say that Jordan has been located and is safe.

A woman has gone missing after attending a concert at Albertsons Stadium Tuesday night in Boise, according to the Boise Police Department Facebook page.

Jordan, a 34-year-old woman, was last seen with her family at the Post Malone concert, where she left without her belongings.

Her family is concerned for her health and safety, as she did not take her medication with her when she left.

Jordan is 5'8", weighing 180 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with the words "American Construction Supply" printed in black lettering, black leggings, and tan flip-flops.

Officers are continuing their search for her in nearby areas, including the Greenbelt and Boise River.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.