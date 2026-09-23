Man pleads guilty in Idaho federal court to $2,500,000+ in cyber fraud schemes

BOISE, Idaho — A man accused of bilking up to $2.5 million from hundreds of Americans in multiple cyber fraud schemes pleaded guilty Tuesday inside an Idaho courtroom.

Olamide Shanu, a Nigerian national, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with charges against him for defrauding approximately 150 people through sextortion, romance, and money laundering schemes.

When sentenced on Dec. 15, Shanu faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

In court documents, the U.S. Secret Service claimed that Shanu and colleagues targeted male victims and persuaded them to send sexual photos or videos of themselves, and then used the images to blackmail them for monetary gain.

One of Shanu's victims was an Idaho resident.

As part of a different scam, Shanu typically contacted older men and women and gained their trust by promising a romantic future. He then convinced the victims to send him and his coconspirators money "based on various purportedly urgent needs for funds," according to the USSS.

The money collected by Shanu was then transferred to Nigeria.

"Criminals, like Olamide Shanu, who prey on vulnerable victims in this manner rob them of their savings and sense of decency," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Boise Police Department continue to investigate the case.