Man jumps into Boise River after police chase ends near Pamela Baker Park

Officers pull a suspect to safety after an early morning pursuit across multiple cities ends near Pamela Baker Park
Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Photo Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
BOISE, Idaho — A man was pulled from the Boise River early Tuesday after a police chase that began in Canyon County and ended near Pamela Baker Park.

The pursuit started shortly after 1 a.m. on September 10, when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado fled from officers in Canyon County. The chase was temporarily suspended after the vehicle entered Meridian Police jurisdiction.

The truck was later spotted near West Joplin Road and West Chinden Boulevard in Boise. Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips that ultimately brought the car to a full stop near Pamela Baker Park.

The driver then got out, ran, and jumped into the Boise River. Officers at the scene later threw him a rope and pulled him safely to shore.

The driver was identified as Shannon Levi, 33. Levi was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, and driving without privileges.

The case remains under investigation.

