Long talked about Ada County road expansion is in the works

EAGLE, Idaho — It's a major Idaho road project that has been talked about for decades — connecting Highway 55 to Highway 16. Right now, the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Aerie Lane is about as picturesque as a Remington Western painting, but like most things in life, it won't last forever.

"It could be four lanes in some areas — it'll be at least two traffic lanes and a turn lane," Avimor Developer Dan Richter said.

Richter says at one time Avimor was planned for Highway 16 but talk of expanding the highway convinced him and others to build Avimor in the Eagle foothills off of Highway 55. That expansion on Highway 16 never happened so it's only fitting that the new Valnova project, now off of 16, will connect to Avimor on 55.

"This road continues all the way into the light at Avimor and it will continue west to 16, where they're building the intersection," Richter said.

The Eagle Foothills will always be a place where the deer and antelope play among the cowboys and horses that will someday entertain rodeo fans. Through a working partnership with the city of Eagle, we will soon see a new Equestrian Center, and hopes of someday moving the Eagle Rodeo to a permanent site that you can access from both Willow Creek and Aerie Lanes.

"If you don't support the equestrian community then you're not supporting what Avimor is all about. About 60 to 70 percent is going to remain open space for recreation. We're going to graze cattle there to control the fire load, and the cattle can graze so it's less apt to burn," Richter said.

And since this project is many years away from completion, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the beautiful scenery on Willow Creek Road.