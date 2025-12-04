Local delivery driver accused of sexual battery; police seeking additional victims

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old man earlier this month on four felony counts of sexual battery of a minor aged 16 or 17.

Officials took Akua Wells into custody on Nov. 7. The sheriff’s office said the victim in the case was known to Wells, who remains held in Ada County Jail.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified another victim in Boise.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims between 15 and 17 years old. According to the sheriff’s office, Wells worked as a driver for a food-delivery app and frequently delivered in Ada and Canyon counties. Detectives say that work may have allowed him to contact or locate victims. Wells was known to drive a white 2009 Kia Sedona.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790, email acsotips@adacounty.id.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office app.