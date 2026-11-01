Lanes closed as police investigate fatal crash on Vista Avenue in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Northbound lanes between Ona Street and Targee Street in Boise are closed as Boise police investigate a fatal crash.

According to the police department, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Police say lanes are expected to be closed for several hours while crews are on the scene.

Those traveling in and around the area for the Boise State football game are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.