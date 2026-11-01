Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Lanes closed as police investigate fatal crash on Vista Avenue in Boise

ARTICLE THUMBNAIL (5).png
Boise Police Department
ARTICLE THUMBNAIL (5).png
Posted
Add Idaho News 6 as a Google Preferred Source

BOISE, Idaho — Northbound lanes between Ona Street and Targee Street in Boise are closed as Boise police investigate a fatal crash.

According to the police department, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Police say lanes are expected to be closed for several hours while crews are on the scene.

Those traveling in and around the area for the Boise State football game are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights