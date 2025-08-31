Kuna Stampede Rodeo draws sold-out crowd

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Stampede Rodeo concluded its Labor Day weekend run with a sold-out crowd Saturday night, as contestants from across Idaho competed in the arena for the fourth consecutive year since the event's return.

WATCH: Hear more from Rodeo Queens on why they love this event

Kuna Stampede Rodeo Sells Out Labor Day Weekend - Idaho Cowboys Compete

With standing room only, crowds cheered on competitors at the rodeo, which serves as a qualifying event for the Idaho Cowboys Association.

"A rodeo is awesome to go to and it's awesome that it's in Kuna," said Ava Ault, Senior Kuna Stampede Rodeo Queen.

Ault and Brooklyn Stewart, the Mini Kuna Stampede Rodeo Queen, represent the community both in the arena and throughout Kuna. Stewart said her role has given her new opportunities this year.

"Being the mini queen is really fun, and this year I got a new opportunity to push cows, which I think is amazing," Stewart said.

The Labor Day weekend competition showcases local talent, something Ault takes pride in as the senior rodeo queen.

"I love being in the arena, of course, and pushing cows, and just being around all of this talent, especially it being ICA rodeo, it's all Idaho talent, so it's very interesting and nice to see local talent," Ault said.

Saturday night's events began with Military Night, honoring active duty military personnel and veterans, before the western heritage competition commenced with bucking bronco events.

Brian Ball, President of Directors at the Kuna Stampede Rodeo, said the event fulfills the organization's mission to promote western heritage while bringing the community together.

"That's our mission statement is to promote the western heritage and what we're doing in this arena, like bring in the community together, bringing these contestants here, having this big event for the community, but you can't ask for much better than that," Ball said.

In its fourth year back, the rodeo continues to gain popularity, and organizers say the growth benefits the entire community.

"That's what makes the whole thing click and that's what helps it continue to grow every year and become a better event for the contestants, for the fans, for the local vendors, for all of it," Ball said.

The weekend serves as the main fundraising event for the Kuna Stampede Rodeo's nonprofit organization, which has contributed thousands of dollars back to the Kuna community over the years.

Saturday morning of the rodeo, the KSR hosts a Special Needs Rodeo where guests could learn more about rodeos, spend time with rodeo royalty, and ride a bull!