ITD to implement lane closures on westbound I-84 lanes for Flying Wye repairs

The closures commence on Monday evening
Idaho Transportation Department
The I-84 Connector at Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — Starting on Monday night, crews with the Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairing a concrete barrier on the Flying Wye that was severely damaged in a recent car crash.

Motorists can expect ongoing nighttime lane closures on westbound I-84 in addition to a single lane closure on the flyover section for approximately 2 weeks.

Throughout construction, drivers are advised to be on the lookout for reduced speed limits in the areas surrounding the Flying Wye.

For updated info on the upcoming lane closures, visit Idaho 511.

