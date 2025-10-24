'It greatly affects us,' New Kuna Fire Station to bring better emergency response times

KUNA, Idaho — After decades of slow emergency response times, a new fire station is finally coming to Kuna’s south side. The donated property along Kuna Road, across from the Madrone Heights by CBH subdivision, will soon become the city’s second fire station, with the goal of cutting response times and saving lives.

Kuna’s South Side to Get New Fire Station by 2026

“It greatly affects us out here in the county,” said Trina Neddo, a long-time Ada County resident who lives just steps from the site.

Neddo says the delay in response times has had tragic consequences for some residents. “It’s been hard. [My family] know people who… their lives were lost on that train track, trying to get across for emergency services…. And perished on that train track,” she said.

“There’s certain call types that need the firefighters and the medics there… Those are the frustrating times when somebody’s having chest pain or there is a working fire and we’re delayed,” Kuna Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence said.

While most calls come from north of the tracks, Lawrence said he was relieved when voters approved a bond measure in 2022 to fund construction of the new station.

“This station is dear to my heart, it’s something that I’ve hoped for and wished for for a very long time and now it’s happening,” he said.

Last fall, a fire destroyed a home on Neddo's family's property. After it caught fire, they called 911, but Kuna crews were responding elsewhere, so Meridian firefighters arrived first.

“It was a total loss. It took out the entire roof and destroyed the entire building,” Neddo said.

Neddo, who also serves as vice president of the Kuna Chamber of Commerce, said the new station could attract more businesses and services south of the tracks, and potentially lower insurance rates for homeowners.

“It’s exciting to finally see that there [are] going to be safe measures taken on the south side. And that those of us on the south side will get to see the benefits of that,” she said.

Construction is expected to begin in November, with the fire station set to open by summer 2026.