ISP investigating crash involving a motorcycle that was going 100+ mph down I-84

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a four-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:00 p.m. on I-84 Westbound near milepost 43 in Ada County. According to an ISP statement, the incident was triggered by a motorcyclist traveling at high speeds while weaving between lanes.

RELATED: Boise police warn of rising motorcycle crashes, urge safety as riding season begins

Witnesses reported that the 25-year-old male rider from the Treasure Valley exceeded 100 miles per hour on his green Kawasaki ZX600 sport bike. While maneuvering between vehicles, he struck three cars, resulting in a "chain reaction crash" involving all four vehicles.

Boise police warn of rising motorcycle crashes, urge safety as riding season begins

The rider was wearing protective gear and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, including broken bones and road rash. He was treated at a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The motorcycle rider has since been charged with reckless driving.