ISP investigating crash involving a motorcycle that was going 100+ mph down I-84

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a four-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:00 p.m. on I-84 Westbound near milepost 43 in Ada County. According to an ISP statement, the incident was triggered by a motorcyclist traveling at high speeds while weaving between lanes.
Witnesses reported that the 25-year-old male rider from the Treasure Valley exceeded 100 miles per hour on his green Kawasaki ZX600 sport bike. While maneuvering between vehicles, he struck three cars, resulting in a "chain reaction crash" involving all four vehicles.
The rider was wearing protective gear and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, including broken bones and road rash. He was treated at a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The motorcycle rider has since been charged with reckless driving.