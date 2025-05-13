Boise police warn of rising motorcycle crashes, urge safety as riding season begins

BOISE, Idaho — As warmer spring weather settles in, more motorcyclists are hitting Idaho roads — and with that, first responders are seeing more accidents and fatalities. Boise police say a rise in crashes is prompting renewed calls for safety.

"Last year in the city of Boise, we saw a very sharp rise in the number of fatalities… We had six motorcycle fatalities in Boise last year, and we've already had one this year," said Corporal Kyle Wills with the Boise Police Motorcycle Unit.

Wills said both riders and drivers need to take extra care, especially as riders shake off winter rust.

"We encourage people, take time to familiarize yourself back with your motorcycle… even through some sort of a refresher course through the Idaho STAR program," he said.

Common mistakes, Wills said, include speeding, weaving through traffic, and failing to wear protective gear.

"A motorcycle can go fast, but that doesn't mean it should go fast," Wills said.

Earlier this month, hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Garden City for high-level motorcycle training. The event was designed to sharpen their skills and help keep every driver on the road safe.

"This keeps our motor officers trained up to where they can be out on the roads with the public and enforcing the traffic laws," said Deputy Jeremy Siebert with the Ada County Sheriff's Office. "It keeps them safe."

Their message to all drivers is simple: slow down, stay alert, and look twice.

"We want every table to be full at dinnertime. We don't want anybody to be left out because of a decision that was made that cost somebody their life on the roadway," Wills said.