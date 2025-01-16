Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Idaho prisoner accused of murdering fellow inmate changes plea to guilty

james johnson in court.jpg
KTVB
James Johnson appears at Ada County Courthouse, Oct. 2, 2024.
james johnson in court.jpg
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, James M. Johnson, a prisoner at the Idaho State Correctional Center, changed his plea on the charge of first-degree murder from not-guilty to guilty. In December of 2023, Johnson allegedly beat his cellmate, then 45-year-old Milo Warnock, to death. Warnock was in prison after being convicted of Driving Under the Influence.

RELATED: Inmate accused of murdering cellmate pleads not guilty in Ada County Court

Court documents show that Judge Nancy Baskins presided over the pre-trial conference. During the conference, Johnson changed his plea to guilty on the charges of First-Degree Murder and Evidence Destruction, Alteration or Concealment. The accused was indicted for the murder of Warnock on Aug. 27, 2024, by an Ada County grand jury.

The trial, originally set for Feb. 3, is now vacated and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 4. The maximum punishment for first-degree murder in Idaho is death or life in prison. The minimum sentence is 10 years.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights