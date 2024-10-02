Watch Now
Inmate accused of murdering cellmate pleads not guilty in Ada County Court

James M. Johnson was indicted in August for allegedly beating his cellmate to death in December of 2023
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — James M. Johnson, who is accused of beating his cellmate to death in December of 2023, entered a not guilty plea in Ada County Court on Wednesday.

An Ada County grand jury initially indicted Johnson on Aug. 27 for the 2023 murder of 45-year-old Milo Warnock, who was serving time for a DUI.

james johnson in court.jpg
James Johnson appears at Ada County Courthouse, Oct. 2, 2024.

Judge Nancy Baskin set Johnson's trial date for Feb. 3, 2024 — the trial is expected to last one to two weeks. The maximum punishment for a conviction of first-degree murder in Idaho is death or life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 10 years.

