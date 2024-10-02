Inmate accused of murdering cellmate pleads not guilty in Ada County Court.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — James M. Johnson, who is accused of beating his cellmate to death in December of 2023, entered a not guilty plea in Ada County Court on Wednesday.

An Ada County grand jury initially indicted Johnson on Aug. 27 for the 2023 murder of 45-year-old Milo Warnock, who was serving time for a DUI.

KTVB James Johnson appears at Ada County Courthouse, Oct. 2, 2024.

Judge Nancy Baskin set Johnson's trial date for Feb. 3, 2024 — the trial is expected to last one to two weeks. The maximum punishment for a conviction of first-degree murder in Idaho is death or life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 10 years.