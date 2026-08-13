Idaho Humane Society shares rabies reminder after bat tests positive in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A bat in Ada County tested positive for rabies this week, according to the Idaho Humane Society.

IHS is reminding residents to use caution around bats and make sure their pets are protected with current rabies vaccines.

Keep your distance from bats

Healthy bats usually avoid people. But if a bat can be easily approached, picked up or handled, it could be sick or injured.

Residents should keep children and pets away from bats that are acting unusually and avoid touching them.

If a bat gets inside your home, take extra care if you have young children or pets. If there is any chance a person or pet came into contact with the bat, contact animal control or public health officials for guidance on safely containing the bat and having it tested.

Do not try to handle or harm the bat yourself.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem, and most do not pose a threat to people when left alone.

IHS is also encouraging pet owners to check their vaccination records and make sure their dogs and cats are current on their rabies vaccines.

RELATED | Bat in downtown Boise tests positive for rabies in 2025