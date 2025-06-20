Bat in downtown Boise tests positive for rabies

BOISE, Idaho — This week, a bat has tested positive for rabies in Ada County, according to a news release on Friday from Central District Health. CDH says the bat was found in front of the Owyhee Building on Main Street in downtown Boise.

Those who have come in close contact with the bat should notify their healthcare provider to determine if rabies shots are necessary. Additionally, they say to please reach out to the Central District Health epidemiologist at (208) 375-5211. The rabies virus can cause serious health concerns in people and pets.

Though most bats do not have rabies, health officials warn they should be left alone if encountered. People can take preventative action against rabies by contacting their public health district for rabies testing, vaccinating pets, and bat-proofing homes.

For additional information on bats and the health concerns associated with rabies, please visit the Central District Health and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare websites.

