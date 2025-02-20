Idaho Humane Society, Greater Good Charities team up to fly 55 cats from Iowa to Boise for adoption

The Idaho Humane Society recently teamed up with Greater Good Charities to fly 55 cats from Spencer, Iowa to Boise so the felines could find forever homes in The Gem State.

Last summer, Spencer, Iowa was devastated by historic flooding and this effort is a way to continue supporting the greater Spencer community. The cats were previously in the care of People for Pets and their partner,The Humane Society of Northwest Iowa.

Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities indicated their team will provide whatever is needed to find a long-term home for the cats. “In addition, to lifesaving shelter pet flights, we have provided on-the-ground assistance, multiple cash grants, essential supplies, and food to shelter partners,” explained Baker.

“Winter is typically a slower season for both cat births and adoptions, making it the perfect time for us to help find homes for cats in need. We’re happy to welcome these felines into our shelter, especially since we haven’t been able to transfer in cats from rural Idaho shelters in recent weeks" - Kristine Schellhaas, Public Information Officer of the Idaho Humane Society

On Wednesday, the shelter cats boarded a charter flight in Spencer in the morning and arrived in Boise the same afternoon. All the cats are spayed/neutered and have been screened for feline diseases.

After landing, the cats were transported to nearby shelters to be evaluated and receive any additional medical care before being put up for adoption.